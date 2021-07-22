2 Unstoppable Food Stocks to Gobble Up By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

© Reuters. 2 Unstoppable Food Stocks to Gobble Up

The food industry is gaining traction amid easing pandemic distancing restrictions with solid progress on the vaccination front. As people return to outdoor dining, we think popular food stocks PepsiCo (NASDAQ:) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:) should deliver significant gains in the near term. Let’s discuss.The global online food delivery market’s revenues jumped 27% year-over-year to $136.4 billion in 2020 as food joints saw a significant surge in orders compared to the pre-pandemic period.

The global food and beverages industry has been seeing solid demand lately as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions following substantial progress with mass vaccination programs facilitates people’s return to outdoor dining. Also, a recent increase in the child tax credit payments, which is characterized as an “underappreciated stimulus” by the Cowen analysts, is expected to spur consumer spending on staples and dining out. Consequently, the industry should benefit from an overall spending spree in 2021.

Given this backdrop, we believe industry leaders PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) should be attractive investment bets now.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR