2 Clean Energy Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Double By StockNews



2 Clean Energy Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Double



Investing in clean energy stocks, such as American Superconductor (NASDAQ:) and Advent Technologies (ADN), may provide significant upside potential right now, according to Wall Street analysts. Both the companies are part of a rapidly expanding addressable market, allowing them to grow revenue and improve profit margins at a robust pace.The clean energy industry has underperformed the indexes year to date. However, the long-term prospects for this capital-intensive sector is positive given the shift towards renewable energy solutions, which is supported by governments all over the world.

The addressable market for clean energy companies is expanding and the costs to generate renewable energy continue to decline as firms benefit from economies of scale. Here, we take a look at two beaten-down stocks part of the clean energy sector.

These companies are American Superconductor (AMSC) and Advent Technologies (ADN). Shares of AMSC are down 38% year to date and ADN has lost 44% in market value in 2021. However, Wall Street expects these stocks to stage a comeback in the second half of this year.

Continue reading on StockNews