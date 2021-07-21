Yuan inches higher on heavy corporate dollar selling

Several market participants said gains in the yuan starting

firmer than the previous late session close.

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4758 at midday, 86 pips

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800

pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4855.

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4835 per dollar, 20

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

as Chinese companies ramped up dollar selling.

Wednesday as the greenback paused after its recent rallies and

SHANGHAI — The yuan inched higher on

on Tuesday were supported by heavy dollar selling from

corporates and major state-owned banks, prompting some to

speculate if authorities were trying to slow the pace of recent

yuan weakness and prevent it from breaking through the

psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level.

China’s major state-run banks often act as agents for the

central bank in the country’s FX market, but they also trade on

their own behalf.

Meanwhile, the rebound in the yuan has pushed the its value

against its rivals to a more than 5-year high. Yuan’s basket

index, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

(CFETS) index, rose to 98.55 on Wednesday, up nearly

4% so far this year, according to Reuters’ calculations based on