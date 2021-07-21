XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $0.58300 by 12:39 (16:39 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.23% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 21.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $26.68324B, or 2.04% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.51981 to $0.58300 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 6.96%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.20383B or 3.25% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5176 to $0.6261 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 82.28% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $32,359.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 9.02% on the day.

was trading at $1,996.57 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 10.68%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $602.46003B or 45.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $231.29825B or 17.65% of the total cryptocurrency market value.