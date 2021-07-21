Which Customer Relationship Management Stock is the Better Buy? By StockNews



Salesforce.com vs. Pegasystems: Which Customer Relationship Management Stock is the Better Buy?



Companies are spending more on CRM software due to its effectiveness in increasing sales, conversions, and customer loyalty. Salesforce.com (NYSE:) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:) are two of the top stocks but which is the better buy.At one time, only a small number of companies were investing in customer relationship management (CRM) software. However, it’s proven to be so effective in terms of increasing revenue, revenue retention, and customer satisfaction that it’s increasingly becoming a necessity.



They can be great investment options as these software programs can quickly become enmeshed into the company’s operations which leads to consistent revenue and opportunities to increase monetization with new features.



Dig through the CRM stocks for yourself and you are likely to find a couple that shines particularly bright. Below, we provide a look at two of the industry’s elite in Salesforce.com (CRM) and Pegasystems (PEGA).

