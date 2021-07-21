Which Customer Relationship Management Stock is the Better Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

© Reuters. Salesforce.com vs. Pegasystems: Which Customer Relationship Management Stock is the Better Buy?

Companies are spending more on CRM software due to its effectiveness in increasing sales, conversions, and customer loyalty. Salesforce.com (NYSE:) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:) are two of the top stocks but which is the better buy.At one time, only a small number of companies were investing in customer relationship management (CRM) software. However, it’s proven to be so effective in terms of increasing revenue, revenue retention, and customer satisfaction that it’s increasingly becoming a necessity.
&nbsp

They can be great investment options as these software programs can quickly become enmeshed into the company’s operations which leads to consistent revenue and opportunities to increase monetization with new features.
&nbsp

Dig through the CRM stocks for yourself and you are likely to find a couple that shines particularly bright. Below, we provide a look at two of the industry’s elite in Salesforce.com (CRM) and Pegasystems (PEGA).

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR