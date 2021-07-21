Wheat falls for 1st time in 7 sessions; corn, soybeans ease

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures retreated on Thursday after six straight sessions of gains, although losses were limited by concerns over dry weather curbing yields in top exporters Russia and the United States.

Corn and soybeans slid in early Asian trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.7% to $7.05-3/4 a bushel, as of 0019 GMT. Corn lost 0.8% to $5.64-1/4 a bushel and soybeans gave up 0.6% to $13.81-3/4 a bushel.

* The wheat market is being underpinned by crop concerns in North America and the Black Sea region.