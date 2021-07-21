Wheat falls for 1st time in 7 sessions; corn, soybeans ease

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures retreated on Thursday after six straight sessions of gains, although losses were limited by concerns over dry weather curbing yields in top exporters Russia and the United States.

Corn lost 1.2% and soybeans slid.

“The weather situation is not good, it has been really hot and dry in the United States,” said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

“But for now, we feel the supply situation has been factored into the market.”