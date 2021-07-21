What Was Happening In Summer Of 1996

This is what summer looked like 25 years ago.
Friends wrapped up its second season with “The One With Barry and Mindy’s Wedding”:
Bob Barker was still the host of The Price is Right — which celebrated its 25th anniversary with a big primetime special:
Watching Nick at Nite meant Block Party Summer and Lucy Tuesdays:
The Rosie O’Donnell Show made its debut and became an instant hit:
Also making its debut that summer was The Daily Show, which was hosted by Craig Kilborn…
…and Kenan & Kel:
If you had the internet, you were most likely using AOL — and, of course, it was dial-up:
And, of course, a movie night at home usually meant going down to Blockbuster and renting a movie:
The Nintendo 64 was released in Japan — but it wouldn’t be released in the US until September:
Mariah Carey had one of the biggest songs of the summer with “Always Be My Baby”:
As did the Fugees with their cover of “Killing Me Softly With His Song”:
The Fugees’ album The Score was also one of the biggest-selling albums that summer, as was Nas’s It Was Written:
Primitive Radio Gods had the biggest alt-rock song with “Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand”:
And a little group called the Spice Girls released a new song in July called “Wannabe”:
The 1996 Summer Olympics were in full swing down in Atlanta…
…and Kerri Strug and the Magnificent Seven took home the gold in gymnastics:
The Chicago Bulls beat the Seattle SuperSonics during Game 6 to win the NBA Finals — with Michael Jordan being named MVP:
Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially divorced after being separated for nearly four years:
Tom Cruise had one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer with Mission: Impossible…
…and he was also still married to Nicole Kidman:
While Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were Hollywood’s it couple:
The Nutty Professor was also one of the biggest movies of that summer:
While Independence Day was the biggest film of the summer — establishing Will Smith as a blockbuster star:
Speaking of Will, his show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, aired its final episode:
MTV 2 launched and promised to only show music videos:
Tickle Me Elmo hit the shelves in July, and we had NO idea just what we were in for:
And finally, if you attended a wedding, quinceañera, bar/bat mitzvah, sleepover, birthday, and/or backyard party that summer, then you probably danced the “Macarena.”
