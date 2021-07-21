Website listing businesses with fully vaccinated staff shuts down due to harassment

Safetodo.ca closes amid heated debate over whether government should require proof of immunization or vaccine passports Photo by Provided/People’s Pint Brewing Company

Article content A website that listed Ontario businesses with fully-vaccinated staff or vaccination policies shut down Tuesday night after the creator said he and the businesses he featured were targeted with harassment.

Article content Toronto lawyer Brandon Mattalo wrote on Twitter that he was shutting down Safetodo.ca, a site he created just one week ago, due to a “small minority” of people who’ve attacked businesses on the site by leaving fake negative Google reviews, making false restaurant bookings and sending hateful messages. Mattalo himself also received a significant number of “personal, directed and hateful” messages, and had to report one to the police. “I cannot, in good conscience, expose any more businesses to that. Many just wanted to do their business and not deal with this, understandably,” he tweeted. “I hope to maybe find something productive like this in the future to improve our community…but for now, I don’t think it can continue to be this.”

Article content I have decided to shut down the website. And here are my reasons for doing so. — safetodo.ca (@safetodo) July 21, 2021 Mattalo started Safetodo.ca on July 14 with the aim of helping Ontarians support safe businesses and as the “second best alternative” to vaccine passports, he said on Twitter. Vaccine passports, or proof of immunizations, have been hotly debated across Canada as the country begins its reopening, even as other countries roll out their systems. Those in favour say proof of immunization is necessary to ensure Canada doesn’t face lockdowns again as capacity limits for businesses and venues loosen. Critics charge that they infringe on Canadians’ privacy and civil liberties. Quebec has signalled it will require vaccine passports for non-essential business activity as of September if the province’s case rate increases. Manitoba has already begun issuing vaccine cards with QR codes to fully vaccinated people, and Saskatchewan’s health ministry said eHealth Saskatchewan is developing vaccine certificates.

Article content Ontario Premier Doug Ford, meanwhile, said the province would not provide any official documentation beyond the printouts residents receive when they’re vaccinated. Numerous business groups have called on the government to reverse its stance. COVID has now become “largely the pandemic of the unvaccinated. But the unvaccinated are not only those who choose not to, but those who, for age or health reasons, simply can’t be vaccinated, and so that puts a significant portion of the population at risk,” said Rocco Rossi, president and chief executive officer of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, which represents 60,000 businesses. The organization has written to the provincial and federal governments in support of proof of immunization.

Article content Photo by Alain Jocard/AP via Getty Images He added businesses have obligations under Ontario’s employment safety regulations to ensure their workplaces are safe. “So the question is, how do you provide safe workspaces in an era where you have both vaccinated and unvaccinated [people]? We believe the best way is to avoid a piecemeal response, which is what you’re seeing now.” Janet De Silva, president and chief executive officer of the TRBOT, said in an interview the board is calling for “COVID-safe passes” for non-essential business activity, which would provide proof someone had either been vaccinated or received a negative COVID test. She said these passes are necessary to ensure small businesses can stay open, large employers can make their employees feel safe returning to the office and communal spaces such as food courts and transit, and business travellers and tourists feel Toronto is a safe place to visit.

Article content Rossi said a proof-of-vaccination system would protect Ontarians’ privacy better than having them share the document they received after their second dose, which includes information such as their health card number. People’s Pint Brewing Company in Toronto was one of the first businesses listed on Safetodo.ca. Owner Doug Appeldoorn said the brewery initially announced on Instagram its workers were fully vaccinated, because they were “very excited” and “want[ed] people to feel they were coming to a safe space. Not everyone can get vaccinated and…the rest of us have to step up and do our part.” On Tuesday, Appeldoorn said, the brewery, as well as Mattalo and other businesses listed on Safetodo, was blind copied on a message from anti-mask group Hugs Over Masks. The email called for the group’s supporters to boycott those businesses.

Article content “It included a list of what the business was, where it was, and all of the email addresses for easy copy and paste, just so people can basically send us hateful and harassing emails,” he said. Appeldoorn said Mattalo held a call with all the listed businesses to ask whether they wanted to keep the website active, and after a vote chose to shut it down. Mattalo declined to speak with the Financial Post. Quebec backs vaccine passport to banish lockdowns and keep economy open This Week in Work: Vaccine passports, leadership lessons from sports, and why Roblox may not be the best nanny for your kid Getting closer to the four-day workweek and cash-for-vax: This Week in Work Earlscourt BBQ in Toronto was also listed on Safetodo.ca after posting on Instagram that its entire staff had been fully vaccinated. The response from the restaurant’s customers was positive, owner Jason Rees said.

Article content However, after being listed on the website, Earlscourt BBQ received threatening and hateful messages, and numerous fake one-star Google reviews, which the company was able to get Google to take down. “They were all [by] anti-vaxxers who were out to ruin our reputation because we got vaccinated,” he said, adding that he asked Mattalo to have the restaurant removed from Safetodo. De Silva said it was unfortunate Mattalo felt forced to shutter the Safetodo website. But its existence, she said, “signals why it’s important to have something provided by the government. … There are customers out there that want to know they’re safe.” Financial Post • Email: krolfe@postmedia.com | Twitter: kelseyarolfe Listen to Down to Business for in-depth discussions and insights into the latest in Canadian business, available wherever you get your podcasts. Check out the latest episode below:

