Wall Street Opens Higher as Earnings Restore Momentum; Dow up 180 Ptts By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened higher on Wednesday after a generally strong barrage of corporate earnings ensured that Tuesday’s rebound extended into the new session.

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was up 181 points, or 0.5%, at 34,693 points. The was up 0.4% and the was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq’s underperformance was down in part to Netflix (NASDAQ:), whose disappointing subscriber growth forecast for the next quarter was a sober reminder that the sugar rush enjoyed by winners from the pandemic can’t last forever.

Netflix stock was one of very few in the red, losing 2.6%.