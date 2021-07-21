Wall Street Opens Higher as Earnings Restore Momentum; Dow up 180 Ptts By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Geoffrey Smith
Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened higher on Wednesday after a generally strong barrage of corporate earnings ensured that Tuesday’s rebound extended into the new session.
By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was up 181 points, or 0.5%, at 34,693 points. The was up 0.4% and the was up 0.2%.
The Nasdaq’s underperformance was down in part to Netflix (NASDAQ:), whose disappointing subscriber growth forecast for the next quarter was a sober reminder that the sugar rush enjoyed by winners from the pandemic can’t last forever.
Netflix stock was one of very few in the red, losing 2.6%.
