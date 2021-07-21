Verizon Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Verizon Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2
Investing.com – Verizon (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Verizon announced earnings per share of $1.37 on revenue of $33.8B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $32.71B.
Verizon shares are up 32% from the beginning of the year, still down 10.28% from its 52 week high of $61.95 set on December 2, 2020. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 15.1% from the start of the year.
Verizon follows other major Communication Services sector earnings this month
Verizon’s report follows an earnings beat by Telkom Indonesia B ADR on June 28, who reported EPS of $0.4189 on revenue of $2.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.3919 on revenue of $2.55B.
TuanChe had beat expectations on June 30 with second quarter EPS of $-0.05 on revenue of $80.89M, compared to forecast for EPS of $-1.64 on revenue of $79.3M.
