USTR backs Australia in trade disputes with China

Article content WASHINGTON — The United States is “closely monitoring” trade tensions between Australia and China and will support Canberra in addressing China’s state-led, non-market practices, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told her Australian counterpart on Wednesday. USTR said in a statement following Tai’s meeting with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan that the two ministers agreed to continue working to develop a digital trade policy that addresses the needs of workers and recognizes “the importance of collaboration among those with open, free, democratic systems.”

Article content The Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Trade tensions between Australia and China, already rocky after Australia banned Chinese telecoms giant Huawei from its 5G wireless network in 2018, worsened since Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in central China last year. China, Australia’s largest trading partner, responded by imposing tariffs on Australian wine and barley and limited imports of Australian beef, coal and grapes — moves described by the United States as “economic coercion.” Australia in June challenged the wine duties at the World Trade Organization.