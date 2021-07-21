US Bitcoin mining giant Core Scientific set for Nasdaq listing via $4.3B SPAC deal By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

US Bitcoin mining giant Core Scientific set for Nasdaq listing via $4.3B SPAC deal

Core Scientific, one of the largest (BTC) mining operations in North America is set for a public listing on Nasdaq.

According to CNBC on Wednesday, Core has inked a $4.3 billion merger with Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp — a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Apart from the planned valuation, other listing details like trading ticker and the start of actual public trading are yet to be revealed as of the time of writing.