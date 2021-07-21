Upbeat earnings, recovery optimism lift Wall St futures

Article content U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, helped by upbeat quarterly results and forecasts from companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Harley Davidson, while shares linked to economic growth also climbed. Johnson & Johnson gained 1.2% in premarket trading after the drugmaker forecast upbeat 2021 earnings, while Harley-Davidson Inc added 3.5% as it reported a second straight quarterly profit. Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a multi-day losing streak, as a string of upbeat earnings reports and revived economic optimism fueled a risk-on rally.

Article content Netflix Inc, the first to report earnings from the FAANG group, said it would make a deeper dive into video games as the movie and TV streaming service projected weak subscriber growth. Its shares fell 0.3%. Coca-Cola Co gained 3% after the world’s largest soda maker raised its full-year sales forecast, as demand for its beverages rebounds due to re-opening of theaters, restaurants and stadiums. Analysts expect annual S&P earnings growth of 72.9% for the April-June period, a significant improvement over the 54% growth seen at the beginning of the quarter, according to Refinitiv data. Market participants are also closely watching the second-quarter earnings season to justify sky-high valuations at which the market trades right now.