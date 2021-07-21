United Airlines CEO expects demand recovery to continue despite new variants By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
(Reuters) – United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby (NYSE:) said on Wednesday that he expects a recovery in travel demand to continue “largely unabated” despite a resurgence in COVID-19, spurred by the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Speaking to investors after second-quarter results, Kirby noted, however, that a temporary pullback in reopenings is possible and harder to predict due to political dimensions.
