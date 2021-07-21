Ukraine fights rearguard action against Nord Stream 2 after U.S. and Germany unveil deal

Article content KYIV — Ukraine has started official consultations with the European Union and Germany about Nord Stream 2, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday, ratcheting up Kyiv’s opposition to the pipeline which it says is a threat to Europe’s security. Kuleba said official notes to Brussels and Berlin had already been sent. He made the statement minutes after Germany and the United States jointly announced a deal that would map out the consequences for Russia if Moscow uses the new pipeline to harm Ukraine or other eastern European countries.

The deal is a further blow to Kyiv, which has also struggled to convince Western allies to accelerate Ukraine's entry into the NATO military alliance after a troop standoff with Russia earlier this year. "This decision has created political, military and energy threats for Ukraine and Central Europe, while increasing Russia's potential to destabilize the security situation in Europe, perpetuating divisions among NATO and European Union member states," Kuleba said. "Unfortunately, the hitherto proposals to cover the resulting security deficit cannot be considered sufficient to effectively limit the threats created by NS2," he said in a joint statement with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau. Ukraine fears Russia using energy as a weapon against the country and losing fees as a transit point for gas supplies once the $11 billion pipeline that will carry gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany is complete.