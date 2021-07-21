Ukraine calls consultations with EU, Germany on Nord Stream 2

Article content

KYIV — Ukraine has started official consultations with the European Union and Germany about Nord Stream 2, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday, ratcheting up Kyiv’s opposition to the pipeline which it says is a threat to Europe’s security.

Kuleba said on Twitter that official notes to Brussels and Berlin had already been sent.

He made the statement minutes after Germany and the United States jointly announced a deal that would map out the consequences for Russia if Moscow uses the new pipeline to harm Ukraine or other eastern European countries.

“Ukraine is officially initiating consultations with @EU_Commission & Germany on NS2, which threatens Ukraine’s security, violates the diversification principle of the EU Energy Union. Notes to Brussels & Berlin already sent,” he said.

Germany has committed as part of an agreement with Washington to take action, including possible sanctions, at the European level if Russia uses energy as a weapon in dealings with other countries, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Matthias Williams;)