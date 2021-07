Article content

LONDON — British public sector net borrowing fell to 22.754 billion pounds ($30.95 billion) in June, 5.5 billion pounds less than a year earlier when the public finances were feeling the full force of the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, would drop to 21.6 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7351 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg)