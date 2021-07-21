UBS Group to hike salaries of junior bankers, directors -source

Article content

Swiss lender UBS Group AG plans to raise the salaries of global banking analysts, associates and directors, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, following a trend set by Wall Street peers.

First-year analysts will earn about $100,000 annually while second- and third-year analysts will get $105,000 and $110,000, the person said late on Wednesday, without disclosing current salaries or percentage increases.

Associates will earn $175,000 to $225,000, and directors will get around $275,000, said the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and so declined to be identified.