U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.83% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.83%, while the index gained 0.82%, and the index climbed 0.92%.

The best performers of the session on the were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which rose 3.41% or 3.29 points to trade at 99.82 at the close. Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE:) added 2.51% or 5.45 points to end at 222.60 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) was up 2.40% or 8.76 points to 373.52 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 0.81% or 1.99 points to trade at 244.90 at the close. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 0.53% or 0.77 points to end at 145.38 and Walmart Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.49% or 0.69 points to 141.18.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:) which rose 11.54% to 1756.07, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:) which was up 11.35% to settle at 34.82 and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which gained 10.14% to close at 26.08.

The worst performers were Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) which was down 7.21% to 40.64 in late trade, Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:) which lost 3.35% to settle at 82.63 and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.25% to 513.79 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 158.98% to 5.335, NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 106.62% to settle at 20.745 and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:) which gained 37.33% to close at 8.020.

The worst performers were Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 20.17% to 3.720 in late trade, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 19.90% to settle at 3.0600 and Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 15.37% to 3.360 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2398 to 780 and 110 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2759 rose and 739 declined, while 117 ended unchanged.

Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 11.54% or 181.72 to 1756.07. Shares in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 11.35% or 3.55 to 34.82. Shares in NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 106.62% or 10.705 to 20.745. Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; up 37.33% or 2.180 to 8.020.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 9.22% to 17.91.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.42% or 7.55 to $1803.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 4.58% or 3.08 to hit $70.28 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 4.14% or 2.87 to trade at $72.22 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.14% to 1.1795, while USD/JPY rose 0.42% to 110.31.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.20% at 92.790.

