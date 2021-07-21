U.S. Oil Stockpile Unexpectedly Rose 2.1 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com



Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles unexpectedly rose in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

showed a build of 2.108 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 4.466 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , showed a draw of 1.349 million barrels in the week against expectations for a build of 557,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

inventories fell 121,000 barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.043 million barrels.