U.S. Oil Stockpile Unexpectedly Rose 2.1 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com

© Reuters.
Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles unexpectedly rose in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
showed a build of 2.108 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 4.466 million barrels.
stockpiles, which include diesel and , showed a draw of 1.349 million barrels in the week against expectations for a build of 557,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.
inventories fell 121,000 barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.043 million barrels.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.