U.S. dollar retreats as risk sentiment perks up, but outlook still upbeat

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

Author of the article:

Reuters

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Elizabeth Howcroft

NEW YORK/LONDON — The safe-haven dollar on Wednesday pulled back from more than

three-month highs, with risk appetite back up with stocks higher, but investors remained cautious due to

inflation fears and concerns about the highly contagious coronavirus variant.

Another safe haven, the Japanese yen, was also down on the day against the dollar, as risk aversion

eased.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has caused a surge in infections worldwide, rose to the top

of investor concerns along with inflation, prompting global stocks to drop sharply on Monday. European

equity markets though picked up on Wednesday and Wall Street shares rose as well.

In mid-morning New York trading, the dollar index, a measure of its value against six major currencies

was little changed to slightly lower at 92.911. On Tuesday, the index hit a more than three-month

high.

Market participants remained bullish on the dollar’s outlook at least over the next few months.

“The dollar is enjoying a multi-dimensional appeal right now,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst

at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

“On the one hand, the dollar is enjoying safe-haven flows as virus concerns cloud the economic outlook.

On the other hand, we have high inflation which is keeping the door open for the Federal Reserve to taper

stimulus.”

The Fed’s stimulus measures or quantitative easing have restrained the dollar as it increased the

currency’s supply in the financial system.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult for the Fed to be able to reconcile its stance that inflation is

transitory,” said Joel Kruger, currency strategist at LMAX Group.

Kruger expects more dollar strength in the third quarter, with the dollar index heading towards 96 to

97.

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.4% to 110.30.

The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, fell to its lowest since November

before recovering somewhat. It was last up 0.1% at US$0.7336, while the New Zealand dollar rose

0.5% to $0.6957.

Australia’s two largest states reported sharp increases in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a blow to

hopes that lockdown restrictions would be lifted as more than half the country’s population was subject to

stay-at-home orders.

The British pound, which on Tuesday hit its lowest since February, was up 0.4% at $1.3677.

Analysts pointed to a stand-off between Britain and the European Union. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

said that his government would outline its approach on the Northern Ireland Protocol to Britain’s parliament

on Wednesday. COVID-19 cases in Britain are also surging.

The euro was down 0.1% versus the dollar at $1.1786.

Currency markets are looking ahead to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) meeting on Thursday. A dovish

tone is expected after ECB President Christine Lagarde foreshadowed a guidance tweak in an interview last

week.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose back above $30,000, having dipped below this key level for the first

time in a month on Tuesday. It last traded up 6.5% at $31,735, while ether was up 8% at $1,929.36

.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:25AM (1425 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 92.8910 92.9650 -0.07% 3.234% +93.1940 +92.8820

Euro/Dollar $1.1787 $1.1781 +0.06% -3.52% +$1.1789 +$1.1752

Dollar/Yen 110.3100 109.8700 +0.41% +6.77% +110.3850 +109.8000

Euro/Yen 130.02 129.41 +0.47% +2.44% +130.0600 +129.1700

Dollar/Swiss 0.9196 0.9213 -0.19% +3.93% +0.9231 +0.9195

Sterling/Dollar $1.3678 $1.3628 +0.36% +0.11% +$1.3684 +$1.3593

Dollar/Canadian 1.2616 1.2680 -0.50% -0.92% +1.2729 +1.2612

Aussie/Dollar $0.7338 $0.7329 +0.12% -4.61% +$0.7340 +$0.7290

Euro/Swiss 1.0838 1.0851 -0.12% +0.29% +1.0857 +1.0840

Euro/Sterling 0.8616 0.8641 -0.29% -3.59% +0.8658 +0.8614

NZ $0.6951 $0.6917 +0.49% -3.21% +$0.6953 +$0.6894

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.9040 9.0000 -1.06% +3.70% +9.0540 +8.9040

Euro/Norway 10.4960 10.6107 -1.08% +0.27% +10.6478 +10.4907

Dollar/Sweden 8.6931 8.6878 -0.01% +6.06% +8.7334 +8.6902

Euro/Sweden 10.2487 10.2494 -0.01% +1.71% +10.2656 +10.2318

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Joe Bavier,

Kirsten Donovan and Andrea Ricci)

