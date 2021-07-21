U.S. dollar retreats as risk sentiment perks up, but outlook still upbeat

Article content
NEW YORK/LONDON — The safe-haven dollar on Wednesday pulled back from more than
three-month highs, with risk appetite back up with stocks higher, but investors remained cautious due to
inflation fears and concerns about the highly contagious coronavirus variant.
Another safe haven, the Japanese yen, was also down on the day against the dollar, as risk aversion
eased.
The Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has caused a surge in infections worldwide, rose to the top
of investor concerns along with inflation, prompting global stocks to drop sharply on Monday. European

equity markets though picked up on Wednesday and Wall Street shares rose as well.
In mid-morning New York trading, the dollar index, a measure of its value against six major currencies
was little changed to slightly lower at 92.911. On Tuesday, the index hit a more than three-month
high.
Market participants remained bullish on the dollar’s outlook at least over the next few months.
“The dollar is enjoying a multi-dimensional appeal right now,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst
at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
“On the one hand, the dollar is enjoying safe-haven flows as virus concerns cloud the economic outlook.
On the other hand, we have high inflation which is keeping the door open for the Federal Reserve to taper

stimulus.”
The Fed’s stimulus measures or quantitative easing have restrained the dollar as it increased the
currency’s supply in the financial system.
“It’s becoming increasingly difficult for the Fed to be able to reconcile its stance that inflation is
transitory,” said Joel Kruger, currency strategist at LMAX Group.
Kruger expects more dollar strength in the third quarter, with the dollar index heading towards 96 to
97.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.4% to 110.30.
The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, fell to its lowest since November
before recovering somewhat. It was last up 0.1% at US$0.7336, while the New Zealand dollar rose
0.5% to $0.6957.
Australia’s two largest states reported sharp increases in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a blow to

hopes that lockdown restrictions would be lifted as more than half the country’s population was subject to
stay-at-home orders.
The British pound, which on Tuesday hit its lowest since February, was up 0.4% at $1.3677.
Analysts pointed to a stand-off between Britain and the European Union. Prime Minister Boris Johnson
said that his government would outline its approach on the Northern Ireland Protocol to Britain’s parliament
on Wednesday. COVID-19 cases in Britain are also surging.
The euro was down 0.1% versus the dollar at $1.1786.
Currency markets are looking ahead to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) meeting on Thursday. A dovish
tone is expected after ECB President Christine Lagarde foreshadowed a guidance tweak in an interview last

week.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose back above $30,000, having dipped below this key level for the first
time in a month on Tuesday. It last traded up 6.5% at $31,735, while ether was up 8% at $1,929.36
.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:25AM (1425 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 92.8910 92.9650 -0.07% 3.234% +93.1940 +92.8820
Euro/Dollar $1.1787 $1.1781 +0.06% -3.52% +$1.1789 +$1.1752
Dollar/Yen 110.3100 109.8700 +0.41% +6.77% +110.3850 +109.8000
Euro/Yen 130.02 129.41 +0.47% +2.44% +130.0600 +129.1700
Dollar/Swiss 0.9196 0.9213 -0.19% +3.93% +0.9231 +0.9195
Sterling/Dollar $1.3678 $1.3628 +0.36% +0.11% +$1.3684 +$1.3593

Dollar/Canadian 1.2616 1.2680 -0.50% -0.92% +1.2729 +1.2612
Aussie/Dollar $0.7338 $0.7329 +0.12% -4.61% +$0.7340 +$0.7290
Euro/Swiss 1.0838 1.0851 -0.12% +0.29% +1.0857 +1.0840
Euro/Sterling 0.8616 0.8641 -0.29% -3.59% +0.8658 +0.8614
NZ $0.6951 $0.6917 +0.49% -3.21% +$0.6953 +$0.6894
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.9040 9.0000 -1.06% +3.70% +9.0540 +8.9040
Euro/Norway 10.4960 10.6107 -1.08% +0.27% +10.6478 +10.4907
Dollar/Sweden 8.6931 8.6878 -0.01% +6.06% +8.7334 +8.6902
Euro/Sweden 10.2487 10.2494 -0.01% +1.71% +10.2656 +10.2318
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Joe Bavier,
Kirsten Donovan and Andrea Ricci)
