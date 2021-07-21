U.S. and Germany End Their Energy Rift With Nord Stream 2 Accord

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. and Germany have completed a deal approving completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, effectively ending a longstanding rift between the allies over German gas purchases from Russia, according to two senior State Department officials.

Under the agreement, Germany agrees to take action if Russia tries to use energy as a weapon against Ukraine, a decision that may mark a concession from Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had previously balked at making independent moves against the Kremlin over the gas pipeline that will run from Russia to Germany.