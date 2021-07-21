Tyson Fury’s NFT nets almost $1M, bad trip from Sushi, wine gets nifty … By Cointelegraph

The auction for ‘Lineal by Tyson Fury’ closed on July 16, and represents one of the top athlete-themed sales in the market to date. The NFT depicts a tokenized illustration of Fury with two championship belts over each shoulder and a crown featuring his nickname “Gypsy King” on the front.

Tyson Fury’s first venture into the NFT market resulted in a single NFT selling for almost $1 million on HoDooi.com — a new platform aiming to become the ‘eBay (NASDAQ:) of NFTs’.

