TSX rises as energy stocks track stronger crude prices

Canada’s main stock index extended gains on Wednesday, after rising by the most in nearly two months in the previous session, as energy stocks benefited from higher oil prices.

* The energy sector climbed 1.8% as U.S. crude prices were up 2.5% a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.3%.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 125.16 points, or 0.63%, at 20,067.87.

* Great-West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) rose 1.26% after the insurer said its U.S. unit would buy Prudential Financial Inc’s full-service retirement business for about C$4.45 billion ($3.51 billion) in one of its biggest deals yet.