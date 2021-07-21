Texas Instruments Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Texas Instruments Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Texas Instruments announced earnings per share of $1.99 on revenue of $4.58B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.83 on revenue of $4.35B.

Texas Instruments shares are up 18% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.73% from its 52 week high of $197.58 set on April 5. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 13.53% from the start of the year.

Texas Instruments follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Texas Instruments’s report follows an earnings missed by Taiwan Semiconductor on July 15, who reported EPS of $0.929 on revenue of $13.35B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9296 on revenue of $13.23B.

Accenture had beat expectations on June 24 with third quarter EPS of $2.4 on revenue of $13.26B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.24 on revenue of $12.81B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar