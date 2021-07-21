Testing interest in NFTs vs. physical collectibles with Apple founder’s 50-year-old job application By Cointelegraph

Testing interest in NFTs vs. physical collectibles with Apple founder’s 50-year-old job application
A crypto entrepreneur is planning to gauge whether interest in a collectible from deceased Apple (NASDAQ:) co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs is directed more towards the digital space or the physical world.
In an announcement today, Winthorpe Ventures’ Olly Joshi said software company Snoofa would be auctioning off a 1973 job application from Jobs before he joined video game company Atari as a technician. At the same time, digital marketplace Rarible will be auctioning a tokenized version of the paperwork to test which version — a nonfungible token, NFT, or the real thing — will attract more bidders, higher bids, and at what rate.
