Tesla will ‘most likely’ restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency bitcoin are seen in front of Tesla logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
(Reuters) – Electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc will most likely restart accepting bitcoin as payments, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said at a conference on Wednesday.
Musk’s comments come after Tesla said in May it would stop accepting bitcoin for car purchases.
“Tesla would resume accepting bitcoin, it is most likely” Musk said.
