Taylor Swift Won’t Submit Fearless (Taylor’s Version) For Grammys

Great news for literally anyone who makes music.
Congrats to all the future Grammy nominees who won’t have to compete against two Taylor Swift albums this year.
While everyone else spent the last year baking bread and making TikToks, Taylor was busy completing multiple albums.
One of which was Fearless (Taylor’s Version), a re-recording of her 2008 album Fearless.
Fans have been speculating for months whether this album would once again be up for Grammy nominations.
But Taylor’s people have confirmed to Billboard on Tuesday that she’ll only be submitting Evermore for consideration.
In 2010, Fearless won two Grammys and marked her first Album of the Year win. It’s also the most awarded country album of all time.
Sooooo I’m guessing this is a great day for any other artist who wanted to actually win an award this year.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!