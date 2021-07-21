Taylor Swift Won’t Submit Fearless (Taylor’s Version) For Grammys

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
14

Great news for literally anyone who makes music.

Congrats to all the future Grammy nominees who won’t have to compete against two Taylor Swift albums this year.


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images

While everyone else spent the last year baking bread and making TikToks, Taylor was busy completing multiple albums.


Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

One of which was Fearless (Taylor’s Version), a re-recording of her 2008 album Fearless.


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Fans have been speculating for months whether this album would once again be up for Grammy nominations.

But Taylor’s people have confirmed to Billboard on Tuesday that she’ll only be submitting Evermore for consideration.

In 2010, Fearless won two Grammys and marked her first Album of the Year win. It’s also the most awarded country album of all time.


Sergio Dionisio / Getty Images

Sooooo I’m guessing this is a great day for any other artist who wanted to actually win an award this year.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR