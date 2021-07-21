Spain’s economy likely grew 2.4% in Q2, PM Sanchez tells Reuters

Article content

NEW YORK — Spain’s economy expanded an estimated 2.4% in the second quarter as it recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and is on course to growing 6% this year and 7% in 2022, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a Reuters Newsmaker event during a trip to the United States.

He said Spain was hoping to leverage $500 billion in private investment to complement its recovery program financed by European Union aid, adding that he hoped to lure U.S. investment in modernization projects. (Reporting by John Foley in New York, Carren Beleno and Clara-Laeila Laudette in Madrid, writing by Andrei Khalip)