SpaceX owns Bitcoin, Elon Musk and Nic Carter believe BTC is becoming greener By Cointelegraph

SpaceX owns Bitcoin, Elon Musk and Nic Carter believe BTC is becoming greener

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk has revealed for the first time that his firm SpaceX owns (BTC).

The company is yet to officially announce how much Bitcoin it has purchased, however Musk’s other company Tesla purchased $1.5B of the cryptocurrency earlier this year which sparked a major Bitcoin price rally.

Nic Carter discusses mining on CNBC