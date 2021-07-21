Senate Republicans block start of U.S. infrastructure debate

Article content WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a move to open debate on Wednesday on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure favored by the White House, saying the legislation was not ready for floor action because it was not finished. Weeks after senators from both parties reached agreement with President Joe Biden, a Democrat, on the outline of a bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-12-trillion-infrastructure-plan-2021-06-24 that includes $600 billion in new spending to rebuild roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure, Republicans secured enough votes to block the start of floor debate in the narrowly divided Senate. Voting was still underway.

Article content With the Senate split 50-50 on party lines, the bipartisan measure needed the support of at least 10 Republicans to garner the 60 votes required to advance under Senate rules. Before the vote, several Republicans working on the bill said they believed the outstanding issues could be resolved by early next week, and that another procedural vote held then could be successful. “I think we’ll have ten or 11 or 12 Republicans necessary to show that we are ready to proceed to the bill,” Senator Mitt Romney told reporters. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had insisted on holding the procedural vote Wednesday, saying that after weeks of negotiators haggling over details, it was time to start debating the measure on the Senate floor.