SEC Chairman says cryptocurrency falls under security-based swaps rules By Cointelegraph

SEC Chairman says cryptocurrency falls under security-based swaps rules
The Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, may soon issue new rules for the regulation and registration of security-based swaps, including cryptocurrency.
In a speech to the American Bar Association Derivative and Futures Law Committee SEC Chairman Gary Gensler laid out the changes coming to security-based swaps over the next year. The changes are designed to increase transparency and reduce risk to the market. The new requirements that will go into effect in November include new counterparty protections, requirements for capital and margin, internal risk management, supervision and chief compliance officers, trade acknowledgement and confirmation, and recordkeeping and reporting procedures. Starting next February, for instance, swap data repositories will be expected to disclose data about individual transactions to the public.
