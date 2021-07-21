Record network activity and a second NFT boom send WAX price higher By Cointelegraph

Record network activity and a second NFT boom send WAX price higher
Just a few days before (BTC) price plunged below $30,000, the NFT sector was dominating headlines for the second time in 2021, led by a month-long 972% surge in the price of Axie Infinity.
Another NFT-focused protocol that has been gaining fundamental strength in recent months is Worldwide Asset eXchange, also known as WAX — a protocol that claims to “deliver the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items to anyone, anywhere in the world.”
