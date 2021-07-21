Raisbeck Engineering Welcomes New Vice President of Engineering

SEATTLE — Raisbeck Engineering, a leading provider of performance enhancement systems for business, commercial and military aircraft, today announced the appointment of Tim Morgan as Vice President of Engineering. In his new role, Morgan will be responsible for leading the company’s engineering activities, overseeing product development and certification of current and future programs, and further developing the company’s strategic goals of accelerating business growth.

Article content

Morgan brings over 35 years of engineering, product development and certification experience in aerospace, both developing new products and leading design teams. “I am very excited to be joining an organization with such a long history of innovation,” Morgan stated. “My intention is to continue enhancing our customers’ flying experiences and build upon the great Raisbeck tradition of developing products that deliver significant benefits to aircraft owners and operators.”

Prior to his appointment, Morgan served for over 20 years at TTF Aerospace, a design-build, certification company for commercial aircraft cabin systems and interior components, in several leadership capacities including President and founder. He also served as Engineering Manager at AIM Aerospace where he led a group of engineers in aircraft cabin product development, certification, and field support. Morgan has also spent considerable time involved in government affairs and industry organizations promoting aerospace interests and initiatives.

“We are thrilled to bring Tim on board at Raisbeck,” said Hal Chrisman, Raisbeck’s President. “As Raisbeck continues to expand with a forward-focus on new STC programs, Tim’s leadership and impressive background in engineering and product development will be a huge benefit to us going forward.”

About Raisbeck

Raisbeck Engineering, an Acorn Growth Aerospace and Defense company, is a leading provider of aircraft modifications for business, commercial and military aircraft. Dedicated to improving performance and efficiency for aircraft owners, Raisbeck’s aerodynamically designed enhancements deliver better performance results and improve passenger comfort. For more information about Raisbeck Engineering and our products, please visit www.raisbeck.com. Stay connected with Raisbeck online through our Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005839/en/

Contacts

Michelle Lieuallen

michelle@raisbeck.com

(206) 723-2000

#distro