Pharmacist in deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak resentenced to 10-1/2 years in prison

BOSTON — An ex-pharmacist at a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy whose mold-tainted drugs sparked a deadly fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012 was resentenced on Wednesday to 10-1/2 years in prison after an appeals court tossed his earlier eight-year punishment. Glenn Chin, the now-defunct New England Compounding Center's supervisory pharmacist, was sentenced for a second time by U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston two weeks after co-founder Barry Cadden received a new prison term of 14-1/2 years.

Both men were separately convicted in 2017 of racketeering and fraud over misrepresentations to NECC customers about its drugs but were cleared of second-degree murder charges related to 25 patients' deaths. Prosecutors said those deaths stemmed from a fungal meningitis outbreak traced back to mold-tainted steroids that Framingham, Massachusetts-based NECC produced in filthy and unsafe conditions and sold to hospitals and clinics nationally. The outbreak sickened 793 patients, more than 100 of whom died. Prosecutors said Chin, while supervising the so-called clean rooms in which NECC's drugs were made, directed staff to ship untested drugs, use expired ingredients, falsify cleaning logs and ignore mold and bacteria.