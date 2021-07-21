Pethealth To Acquire Microchip Registry Operations of the Michelson Found Animals Foundation

LOS ANGELES & OAKVILLE, Ontario — Michelson Found Animals Foundation (“Michelson Found Animals”), a Los Angeles-based animal welfare organization, today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement with Pethealth Inc. (“Pethealth”), a leading provider of pet insurance, lost pet recovery and shelter management software in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, for the acquisition of its microchip registry operations.

Article content

Philanthropist Gary K. Michelson, M.D., founded Michelson Found Animals in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, after witnessing hundreds of thousands of beloved pets become separated from their family with no way to find their way home. Microchip technology was available, but financial barriers kept it from helping families in need. It was the first free national pet microchip registry, giving pet parents from all backgrounds access to this life-saving service. Over the last 15 years, the organization has grown the registry to one of the largest in the US with more than 5 million pets.

Now, Michelson Found Animals is proud to transition its microchip registry business to a new owner that will continue expanding the registry, serving pet parents and supporting the advancement of animal welfare.

Pethealth, under its 24PetWatch brand, launched its free microchip registry in 2003 and now manages a lost pet recovery database of more than 10 million pets. Upon completion of this acquisition, which is expected to close later in 2021, Pethealth will be the largest North American provider of microchips and lost pet recovery services for companion animals.

“The success of the Found Animals Registry inspired others in the industry to reduce or eliminate costs for pets and their families,” said Brett Yates, CEO of the Michelson Found Animals Foundation. “Today, free microchip registry services are standard, ensuring that as many pets as possible are registered to their owners and can be returned home. With Pethealth, we have found a committed new owner for the registry who will bring to life its next chapter in serving people and pets.”

“We’re proud to align with the Michelson Found Animals Foundation in our efforts to improve the care and protection of pets, the efficacy of microchipping and the advancement of lost pet recovery services,” said Michelle Cole, Pethealth Chief Marketing and Sales Officer. “And we’re thrilled to welcome the Found Animals registered pets, owners and pet professionals to the Pethealth family.”

Michelson Found Animals Foundation remains committed to helping pets and pet parents and to ensure that every lost pet can get home safely. Pethealth understands this commitment and will enable the Found Animals Registry® existing pet parents to continue accessing free services going forward.

“As we reach this milestone, I am gratified knowing millions of pets were saved and reunited as a result of our efforts,” says Dr. Gary K. Michelson, founder of Michelson Found Animals Foundation. “More importantly, Michelson Found Animals now sets its sights forward with innovative new projects that will drive transformational improvements for pets and the people who love them.”