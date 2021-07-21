OpenSea is the latest crypto unicorn after $100M funding round By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
OpenSea is the latest crypto unicorn after $100M funding round

OpenSea has become the latest crypto unicorn after it announced a $100 million Series B funding round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz at a valuation of $1.5 billion.

The unicorn status is attributed to firms that are valued at over $1 billion, and OpenSea now joins a long list of crypto unicorns such as Coinbase, Animoca Brands and Chainalysis to name a few.