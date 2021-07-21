Oil Down as Investors Digest Surprise Build in U.S. Crude Supplies By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Oil was down Wednesday morning in Asia, with investors digesting a and continuing to assess the impact of surging COVID-19 cases on fuel demand.

were down 0.46% to $69.03 by 1:38 AM ET (5:38 AM GMT) and fell 0.51% to $66.86.

released on Tuesday showed a build of 806,000 barrels for the week ended Jul. 16. Forecasts prepared by Investing.com had predicted a draw of 4.167 million barrels, while a 4.079-million-barrel draw was recorded during the previous week.

Should the build be confirmed in , due later in the day, it would be the first since May.

Oil has been on a downward trend ever since hitting its highest levels since 2014 earlier in the month. The number of COVID-19 cases involving the Delta variant has soared globally and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) resolutions of its dispute means increased production from August 2021 onwards.

This led Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:). to warn oil will “gyrate,” and push back forecasts for a rally to $80 a barrel.

Some investors remained cautiously optimistic, however.

“The damage to re-openings from the Delta variant has certainly dented sentiment across the board when we look at commodities in general, but specifically to the oil markets… still, we would expect that the demand for oil continues to remain relatively robust. And we would expect it to continue to recover,” UBS AG Wealth Management strategist Wayne Gordon told Bloomberg.

The black liquid’s losses were part of a widespread weakness across commodities, with gasoline, and iron ore also recording losses. The , however, inched up on Wednesday, making commodities priced in the currency more expensive.