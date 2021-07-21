Northern California air board requires oil refiners slash pollution

Article content

NEW YORK — Northern California regulators on Wednesday directed oil refiners in the region to slash the amount of fine particulate air pollution emitted by the facilities, which will require costly modifications at the plants.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District board’s decision means refineries in the area, including Chevron’s Richmond plant and PBF Energy’s Martinez refinery, will have to install wet gas scrubbers to reduce pollution spewed by the plants’ fluid catalytic cracking units (FCCU).

(Reporting by Laila Kearney)