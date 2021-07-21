Ninepoint Partners adds Distribution Series to Private Debt Fund

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint Partners LP, one of Canada’s leading alternative asset managers, is pleased to announce the addition of Class T and Class FT distribution series’ to its largest private debt fund, Ninepoint-TEC Private Credit Fund (the “Fund”), offering Canadian investors a source of monthly income.

Class T and Class FT units are designed to provide cash flow to investors by making targeted monthly distributions of cash of approximately 6% per annum. Throughout the year, such monthly distributions to Unitholders will be a combination of returns of capital, net income and/or net realized capital gains.

Ninepoint-TEC Private Credit Fund offers investors exposure to a non-traditional asset class, providing:

Unique portfolio diversifier – Private loans are difficult to source and manage on a direct basis. The Fund gives investors access to a professionally managed, diversified portfolio of private loans, providing low correlation to traditional asset classes and public markets. Higher return potential – Asset based loans may offer higher rates of interest relative to traditional income investments. Loan security – Loans are senior secured, over-collateralized. Sub-Advised by Established Leader in Alternative Lending – Third Eye Capital Management Inc., is one of Canada’s largest alternative lenders specializing in providing innovative debt financing solutions to primarily middle-market Canadian companies.

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns with minimal volatility and low correlation to most traditional asset classes, primarily by investing in the portfolio.

To achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests in a portfolio comprised principally of asset-based loans of companies based primarily in Canada and, to a lesser degree, the United States that are undergoing change or special situations. These companies are often overlooked or underappreciated by the general financial community due to perceived risk, complexity or timing.

Class T and Class FT units of The Fund will be available to for eligible investors beginning July 30, 2021.

