MIDDLEBURY, Ind., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in mobility solutions, today announced that the Toronto Transit Commission (“TTC”) has awarded NFI subsidiary ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC (“ARBOC”) a firm order for 110 seven-meter Independence low floor transit buses. Read More