Never Have I Ever Cast Reacts To Fan Tweets

Last week, Never Have I Ever‘s long-awaited second season finally dropped on Netflix.


And trust me, it was worth the wait. 

To celebrate, we invited the cast — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Megan Suri, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young — to Zoom in and read some of YOUR fan tweets about them.

Everyone obviously has their thoughts about who Devi belongs with.


There’s #TeamPaxton…

paxton hall yoshida telling devi she looks good in her sari as he walks away smiling at her does more for me than u think it does


But what really got this cast going were your predictions for Season 3.

THE TRAILER FOR NEVER HAVE I EVER SEASON 2 GOT DROPPED LITERALLY YESTERDAY AND I ALREADY HAVE PREDICTIONS FOR SEASON 3.. basically i think Devi will choose neither Paxton nor Ben in season 2, but in season 3 she moves back to india and meets a boy there and it gets all messy…..


So, what team are you and how do you think Season 3 will pan out? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to watch Season 2 of Never Have I Ever, streaming on Netflix now!

