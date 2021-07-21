NBG picks DoValue, Bain, Fortress consortium as preferred bidder on bad loans sale

Article content

DoValue said that a consortium of the financial company, Bain Capital and Fortress has been chosen by National Bank of Greece (NBG) as the preferred bidder in relation to project frontier for a short period of talks.

NBG, Greece’s second-largest lender by assets, is looking to offload a portfolio of soured loans known as project frontier.

Earlier on Wednesday, NBG said it was in exclusive talks with the consortium for the sale of non-performing credit. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)