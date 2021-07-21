Multi-asset exchange wins crypto trading license in Bermuda By Cointelegraph

Multi-asset exchange wins crypto trading license in Bermuda
A multi-asset class trading firm in Bermuda has secured major regulatory approval allowing it to offer cryptocurrency trading services.
Over-the-counter trading platform 24 Exchange has acquired a “Class T” digital asset business licence from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) to roll out cryptocurrency trading on its institutional-grade platform. The firm officially announced Tuesday that the new license was granted under the Bermuda Digital Asset Business Act 2018.
