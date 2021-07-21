Most Asian currencies edge up, S. Korean won leads

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.100 110.27 +0.15

Sing dlr 1.364 1.3634 -0.05

Taiwan dlr 28.020 28.073 +0.19

Korean won 1,151.500 1,154 +0.22

Baht 32.850 32.83 -0.06

Peso 50.265 50.12 -0.29

Rupiah 14,510 14,540 +0.21

Rupee 74.615 74.615 0.00

Ringgit 4.226 4.23 +0.09

Yuan 6.467 6.4685 +0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.100 103.24 -6.23

Sing dlr 1.364 1.3209 -3.17

Taiwan dlr 28.020 28.483 +1.65

Korean won 1,151.500 1,086.20 -5.67

Baht 32.850 29.96 -8.80

Peso 50.265 48.01 -4.49

Rupiah 14,510 14,040 -3.24

Rupee 74.615 73.07 -2.08

Ringgit 4.226 4.0200 -4.87

Yuan 6.467 6.5283 +0.95

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)