MGM resorts, Orix submit proposal to build first casino in Japan By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Bellagio hotel and casino is seen along the Las Vegas strip after MGM Resorts International announced it was selling the resort and Circus Circus in separate deals in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 15, 2019. REUTERS/David Becker

(Reuters) – U.S. Casino operator MGM Resorts (NYSE:) International and partner Orix (NYSE:) Corp have submitted a proposal to build their first casino resort in Japan, the financial services group said on Wednesday.

The proposal to develop a casino complex at Osaka will be reviewed by regulatory authorities and an operator will be selected at a later date, Orix said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (https://

Last year, a consortium comprising MGM and Orix was selected as the sole qualified applicant for the development of the Osaka resort. (https://reut.rs/3iBAPlT)

MGM Resorts International will spend 1 trillion yen ($9.08 billion) to build the resort, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Wednesday. (https://on.wsj.com/3wPYt2R)

Japan, which legalized gambling in 2018, is planning to approve several integrated resorts that include casinos, shopping arcades and conference centres, similar to ones in Las Vegas, to boost tourism after the Tokyo Olympics.

($1 = 110.1200 yen)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR