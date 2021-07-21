Meme Coins Experience a Steep Decline in Performance By CoinQuora

Meme Coins Experience a Steep Decline in Performance
- The community-driven meme market is facing unprecedented selling pressure
- Doge’s price is down by 35.3% in July so far according to Trading View and FTX
Top meme coins have performed dismally in the month of June as compared to the month of May. Most of the meme tokens are posting negative gains. The leading meme token by market capitalization, Doge’s price is down by 35.3% in July. It is likely to close the month at a loss again.
Meme tokens performance. Source: Coingecko
Retail investors and traders are losing interest and exiting their positions in crypto. This results from the recent meme token market now saturated wit…
