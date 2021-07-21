Megan Fox Reveals 2009 Golden Globes Led To Sobriety

“I was belligerent and said a bunch of shit I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that.”
The actor has recently dominated headlines like it’s 2009, and reflected on a LOT of what she’s undergone over the past several years.
Including why she doesn’t drink anymore.
The star admitted she “went through multiple glasses” of the champagne at her table during the 2009 Golden Globes, which she shared with Blake Lively and the Jonas Brothers.
“I was belligerent and said a bunch of shit I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that,” Megan said in a Who What Wear video. “I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don’t remember why but I know that I did. You can look that up.”
The actor also commented on her then-boyfriend and now ex-husband Brian Austin Green not being at the awards show, saying, “He doesn’t want to be here. He doesn’t want to be my date. He’s a man. He has an ego. I think he’s probably working on music. I don’t think he cares.”
Megan also talked about how she really wants Salma Hayek‘s boobs because they’re “amazing” and “perfect.” When asked about her workout routine, she also said “I basically starve myself for a month,” before adding, “I’m kidding. I did a lot of Pilates. An immense amount of Pilates.”
While Megan has opened up about her choice not to drink before — saying she doesn’t like drinking and “feeling out of control” — this is the first time she mentioned what led her to the decision.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!