Many JPMorgan clients see Bitcoin as an asset class, says senior exec By Cointelegraph

Many JPMorgan clients see Bitcoin as an asset class, says senior exec
Despite (BTC) not yet emerging as an “asset class per se,” JPMorgan (NYSE:) considers it important to meet the demand for cryptocurrency investment, according to a senior wealth management executive.
A large number of JPMorgan clients see digital currencies like Bitcoin as an asset class, the company’s director of asset and wealth management, Mary Callahan Erdoes, said.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.