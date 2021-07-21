Many JPMorgan clients see Bitcoin as an asset class, says senior exec By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Despite (BTC) not yet emerging as an “asset class per se,” JPMorgan (NYSE:) considers it important to meet the demand for cryptocurrency investment, according to a senior wealth management executive.

A large number of JPMorgan clients see digital currencies like Bitcoin as an asset class, the company’s director of asset and wealth management, Mary Callahan Erdoes, said.